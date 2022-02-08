CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new warning about armed robberies on Chicago’s West Side all involving a black Honda.
Chicago police said four men get out of the car, come up to the victim – show them a gun and demand money. It happened at Sacramento and Jackson, Grenshaw and Central Park and Kostner and Fillmore.
In two of the incidents, the victims said the license plate read “Razor” or “Razor 21.” That matches a car stolen in early January and used in a shooting at Kostner and Fillmore. It’s possible the thieves may have now switched the license plates.