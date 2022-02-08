CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls will not have Ayo Dosunmu on the court Wednesday as they take on Charlotte.
The rookie is out with a concussion, which could have happened in the loss Sunday to the Philadelphia 76ers when he took a couple of hard falls.
Dosunmu has started the last 14 games for the Bulls.
Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to the All-Star 3-Point Contest. He was announced as part of an eight-player field that has no previous winners.
LaVine is bidding to become the first player to win both the Dunk and the 3-Point contests.