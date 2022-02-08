GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:3-Point Contest, Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Concussion, NBA All-Star Game, Zach LaVine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls will not have Ayo Dosunmu on the court Wednesday as they take on Charlotte.

The rookie is out with a concussion, which could have happened in the loss Sunday to the Philadelphia 76ers when he took a couple of hard falls.

READ MORE: Tempers Flare At Algonquin School District 300 Board Meeting With Mask Requirement Still In Place After Downstate Judge's Ruling

Dosunmu has started the last 14 games for the Bulls.

READ MORE: 2 Teens Killed In Separate Chicago Shootings Within Less Than An Hour

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to the All-Star 3-Point Contest. He was announced as part of an eight-player field that has no previous winners.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Police, Federal Agents Raid West Rogers Park Business After Reports Of Months Of Complaints

LaVine is bidding to become the first player to win both the Dunk and the 3-Point contests.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff