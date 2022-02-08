CHICAGO (CBS) — On the second school day since a judge issued an order halting the COVID-19 mask mandate in Illinois schools, confusion continues to reign for many people.
Just 24 hours ago in west suburban Clarendon Hills, there were protests about the mask mandate. Clarendon Hills Community Consolidated School District 181 went on late Monday to decide to go mask-optional, and on Tuesday, there were differing opinions – but no protest.
It is all coming to a head days after a lawsuit led to a Sangamon County judge putting a halt to the statewide school mask mandate with a temporary restraining order on Friday.
Gov. JB Pritzker has not given a specific date or metric that would lead him to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate, but he has said what it would be based upon.
“I think you’ve heard me say over the last few days that as hospitalizations have declined, and they really are significantly down,” Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday. “That’s really the metric that we’re watching.”
So when can we expect mask mandates actually to be lifted with hospitalizations declining? One health expert said it will likely be very soon.
“It’s probably time to think about removing the general mask mandate in public places – the indoor mask mandate,” said Dr. Emily Landon of UChicago Medicine. “This may seem like it is way too soon to some people, and it’s way too late to other people. And I want to help everyone try and come together.”