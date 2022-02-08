CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has issued a warning that all items set out as dibs to reserve parking spaces will be cleared from the city’s streets beginning Friday if they are not removed.
Streets and San crews will pick up any unclaimed items on their garbage collection routes – and special attention will be given to complaints about dibs items received through the 311 system.
Many dibs items were put out following the winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Chicago area last week. But Streets and San said Tuesday that those items now have to go.
"Since last week's storm, DSS crews have been diligently working to address snow and ice to ensure all Chicago's streets are safe and passable for residents," said Streets and San Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a news release. "At this time, we ask residents to please be neighborly, and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street."
Anyone who has put out a chair, cone, vacuum cleaner, decorative statue, or whatever other item they might have chosen for dibs purposes is asked to bring it inside before Friday.