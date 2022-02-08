Parents Barge Through Doors At North Suburban School Board Meeting, Chaos At Districts Around Illinois After Ruling Halting Mask MandateMass masked chaos – we’ve seen the scenes play out all across the state, as school districts have been scrambling to figure out how to handle the situation after a judge issued an order halting Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

Fremd High School Student Arrested For Pulling Knife During Dispute Over MasksA student at Fremd High School in northwest suburban Palatine was arrested on Monday, after displaying a knife during a dispute over the wearing of masks in schools.

Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Companies That Hired Security Guard Whose Stray Bullet Killed Grandmother Bobbye Johnson“We have to do something to bring justice to the situation. I mean, it will never bring her back, but someone needs to know that she is not going to die in vain,” said attorney Cannon Lambert Sr., who represents Bobbye’s daughter, Carleeta.

88-Year-Old Woman, 70-Year-Old Son Dead After Apartment Building Fire In Old Irving ParkTwo people were found dead in an apartment building fire in Old Irving Park early Tuesday morning.