CHICAGO (CBS) — A student at Fremd High School in northwest suburban Palatine was arrested on Monday, after displaying a knife during a dispute over the wearing of masks in schools.
Palatine police said the student was arrested after pulling a small pocket knife during a disturbance in a classroom on Monday.READ MORE: Parents Barge Through Doors At North Suburban School Board Meeting, Chaos At Districts Around Illinois After Ruling Halting Mask Mandate
In a letter to parents, school officials said the incident was “related to the wearing of masks in school buildings,” but did not provide further details.
“The classroom teacher acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating and immediately notified school administrators to resolve the situation. We have communicated with the parents of students who were in the classroom at the time of the incident. Counselors were made aware of the situation and were available to talk to any students needing support,” principal Mark Langer wrote in the letter.READ MORE: Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Companies That Hired Security Guard Whose Stray Bullet Killed Grandmother Bobbye Johnson
Charges are pending against the student who was arrested.
Palatine School District 211 is one of more than 140 school districts statewide where parents and teachers sued Gov. JB Pritzker over his school mask mandate, and last week a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the mandate in the districts named in the suit. While the state is appealing that ruling, District 211 has said it will not be requiring people to wear masks in school. However, students must still wear masks on school buses under a CDC order for masks on public transportation.
MORE NEWS: 88-Year-Old Woman, 70-Year-Old Son Dead After Apartment Building Fire In Old Irving Park