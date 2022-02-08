GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Grant Park, Latin Reggaeton, Sueños Music Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brand new music festival is coming to Grant Park this summer.

The Baja Beach fest, Reventon Promotions, and Lollapalooza are teaming up for the first annual Sueños Music Festival. It is set to be the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to ever in Grant Park.

READ MORE: Tempers Flare At Algonquin School District 300 Board Meeting With Mask Requirement Still In Place After Downstate Judge's Ruling

The event will be held on one stage over two days and will feature J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel as headliners. Also on deck to perform are Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, and Fuerza Regida, among other performers.

READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds Increase Overnight With Mild Temperatures

The festival will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 and 29. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

MORE NEWS: 2 Teens Killed In Separate Chicago Shootings Within Less Than An Hour

Two-day passes start around $200.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff