CHICAGO (CBS) — A brand new music festival is coming to Grant Park this summer.
The Baja Beach fest, Reventon Promotions, and Lollapalooza are teaming up for the first annual Sueños Music Festival. It is set to be the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to ever in Grant Park.
The event will be held on one stage over two days and will feature J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel as headliners. Also on deck to perform are Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, and Fuerza Regida, among other performers.
The festival will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 and 29. Pre-sale tickets are available now.
Two-day passes start around $200.