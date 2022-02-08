CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington, would have turned 100 this coming April 15.

To mark the occasion, an adviser at Harold Washington College is putting together a book of memories and photos of the history-making Chicagoan, called, “Here’s Harold! A 100-Year Tribute to Chicago’s First African American Mayor.” And you can have it for free.

Kiera Bowens, the book’s creator and editor, talked with CBS 2’s Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra on Tuesday afternoon. They began by asking Bowens what her hope is that people take away from the book.

“My hope is that people who read this book will be inspired by the work that Mayor Harold Washington did during the time as mayor, and also to inspire to continue the work,” Bowens said.

Anyone who met Mayor Washington – no matter what age – picked up on his jovial and larger-than-life personality. The photos in Bowens’ book – many of which have not been seen before by the general public – capture that aspect of the late mayor thoroughly, and they go back well before Washington became an elected official.

“In the book, you definitely will see a lot of rare photos – some from his early years – so you’ll see some in his military days. You’ll see some photos with his family members, and also some with him interacting in the sports scene,” Bowens said.

The book also documents the opposition that Mayor Washington faced in the City Council in the form of a bloc of 29 aldermen led by Ald. Ed Vrdolyak (10th), and includes thoughts and remembrances from many who worked closely with the mayor.

CBS 2 Vault: Harry Porterfield talks to people who knew Harold Washington through the years before he became mayor in this clip from the 1983 CBS 2 special, “Harold Washington: The Man And The Mandate”

“We see reflections from people who worked with him; worked alongside him in his cabinet; close friends and relatives – you will see all of that in this book,” Bowens said.

The book will be available online for free starting Wednesday. You can download at this Facebook link.