POSEN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was shot late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs.
At 5:04 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to I-57 southbound at 147th Street after the shooting.
The victim went to a Mobil gas station at 147th Street and Crawford Avenue for help. The victim as then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crime scene tape surrounded the car following the incident.
It was not clear whether the expressway would be shut down.