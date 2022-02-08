CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Education Association on Tuesday called on school districts to refrain from making any changes in COVID-19 mitigation policies after a downstate judge issued an order tossing Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

The union, which represents teachers in numerous districts around the state, emphasized that students do not need further disruption and said the COVID-19 mitigations in place in Illinois schools have been working. The union said school districts should wait until the Illinois Appellate Court rules on the judge’s order.

IEA Vice President Al Llorens released the following statement:

“Our students thrive on consistency and the last two years have been anything, but consistent. We do not want another disruption to our students’ learning while we are still working to bridge the learning gap created by the pandemic. That’s why we believe our school districts should not make any rash decisions changing COVID safety requirements until after this process plays out in our court system. Our educators should be focused on their students – not worrying about health and safety. We’ve been able to keep our schools open with these safety measures in place. We know that in person learning is the best way for our students to learn and we should be doing everything we can to continue to meet in person. While we wait for the appellate court’s decision, we think it’s important to focus on working with parents to provide our students the best education possible. The only way we got through the last two years was by working together, and we need to continue to do so. Our students deserve a team of parents, community members, educators and other stakeholders behind them.”