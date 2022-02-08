EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The principal of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, after announcing masks would be optional at the school, even though the Archdiocese is still requiring masks at all Chicago area Catholic schools.

Many parents and students joined forces after learning principal Jacob “Doc” Mathius had been placed on leave, demanding he be reinstated.

“We want Doc back here at Queen of Martyrs immediately,” said Andrew Tourville, parent of a preschooler at Queen of Martyrs, joining a strong show of support for Mathius outside the school Tuesday afternoon.

The rally, made up of Queen of Martyrs parents, students, and other supporters, came after Mathius was placed on leave for sending a letter to school families Monday night, saying masks would be optional at the school starting Tuesday.

At the end, however, he added the letter might well be his last communication, alluding to the possibility his job might be at risk.

Hours later, families learned the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago placed Mathius on administrative leave. The Archdiocese requires masks for all students and staff at Chicago area Catholic schools.

“You know, not everyone is in agreeance with it, and that’s okay, but we want a choice, and there’s schools just down the street that have the choice, and we don’t, and it’s not right,” said Meg Kinnerk, parent of a 6th grader at Queen of Martyrs.

Many praised the principal’s decision, applauding him for bravery in defying the Archdiocese.

“We’re grateful that he did that, but … we don’t want him to lose his job, because we want him as our principal,” Kinnerk said. “It was really sad, because, for us, we really loved him, and we were so grateful that he was standing up for our kids who don’t have a voice right now, and he took a risk, and it’s a big risk. He basically fell on the sword for our kids.”

Many protesters said Mathius made an impact at Queen of Martyrs during his short time there.

“He’s very, very well-loved. He was just so great. He did so much for our school. He improved so much inside. Just the morale of the school was so good. The kids loved him,” Kinnerk said.

“It was great that Doc stood up for us. We as a community have been sharing our voices with him and he really stepped up,” Tourville said. “He’s an absolute leader, a loveable person, and a great man all the way down to the heart.”

Protesters are hoping the Archdiocese hears their pleas to bring “Doc” back.

“We really hope that they listen to us, and they see the outpouring of support for him, and they realize what a great asset he was to our school,” Kinnerk said.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese said they don’t comment on personnel matters.