CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged after breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her against her will in Lincolnwood.

Lincolnwood police confirmed James H. Davis III, 32, is facing felony charges including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

According to police, officers responded to a well being check, in the 4600 block of Morse Avenue on February 6 around 9:40 p.m., after the homeowner’s daughter did not hear from her 80-year-old mother.

Officers arrived at the house and found a broken window on the first floor of the home and “visible blood on the scene.” Police then located the 80-year-old woman being held against her will in the basement of the home.

Investigators determined the Davis “discarded his clothing” early Sunday morning during “what police believe to be a mental health crisis and then broke into the victim’s residence.” Davis then demanded the homeowner’s assistance while armed with scissors.

Police said he collected phones inside the home to cut off communication and put the woman in the basement, securing the door with a chair.

“The homeowner was immediately taken to safety by police and was determined to be physically unharmed,” police said.

Upon arrival, police also found Davis, who was armed with knives, in a second-floor bedroom. Officers attempted to use a Taser, but the offender barricaded himself with the knives.

A regional SWAT/NIPAS team was called to assist in the response. The team successfully apprehended Davis just before 3 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was taken into custody.

The investigation also determined the that victim and offender had no previous contact before this incident.