CHICAGO (CBS) — The accused ringleader of a group that pulled off nine “smash and grab” burglaries on Michigan Avenue and the Gold Coast is under arrest.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday afternoon, Tacarre Harper, 24, of Maywood, was charged Tuesday with nine felony counts of burglary, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say he not only admitted to the most recent crimes with which he has been charged, but also pointed himself out in still photos taken from store surveillance video.

His two biggest heists — totaling $150,000 — came from two burglaries at the Michigan Avenue Burberry store on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 4, Harper – along with two other people – pulled on the door of the luxury retailer’s Magnificent Mile location until the front door popped open, prosecutors said. They stole shoes and purses from the display, totaling $70,000.

On Jan. 6, Harper returned to Burberry, opening the front door the same way – pulling on it until it popped open, prosecutors said. On that occasion, Harper came with two to three other people and grabbed purses, handbags, and coats totaling $80,000, prosecutors said.

A search warrant for Harper’s phone showed images of the stolen merchandise. Prosecutors say Harper even posted videos of himself along with co-defendants on Facebook.

Harper has a criminal record dating back to 2013. He has been charged in the past with domestic violence, identity theft, and retail theft.

A judge on Tuesday Harper’s bond at $200,000 – saying the amount equals the total value of all of the merchandise Harper and his crew stole in the last two months.

Police Supt. David Brown will be answering questions about the burglaries at a news conference later Tuesday afternoon.