CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illini’s Orange Krush student section already showing love for prep star Ty Rodgers.

One of the most highly recruited players in the country, Rodgers grew up in Michigan but is spending his senior year in Illinois before taking his talents downstate.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek takes us to Thornton High School in Harvey for Rodgers story.

“Jordan Brand Classic, me being in the race for Mr. Basketball.”

Ty Rodgers has a lot left to chase before closing out his high school career. Ranked in the top 100 players in the country, the 6’6″ forward and reigning Michigan Player of the Year is a self-described pit bull on the court.

“I’m always going to try to win the game, do whatever it takes to win, whatever my coach needs me to do,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, spending his final AAU and high school seasons playing for Tai Streets, who’d had his eye on Rodgers for years.

“He can play defense, offense, shooting the ball better now. I guess, all around, he might be the best I’ve seen. I think he’s the best player in the state,” Streets said.

Rodgers choosing to keep his talent in state next year, signing with Illinois in November.

Ty said when all was said and done, he had 25 offers, including one to Coach Streets alma mater, Michigan, which has paved the way for some friendly wagers.

“We bet on Illinois/Michigan like, he has to do some pushups. I ended up having to do them because we (Michigan) ended up losing to him,” Streets said.

What can he do, Streets knows Rodgers is a winner.