CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:05 p.m., the man and woman were shot in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.
The man was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.
The woman was struck in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody in the shooting late Tuesday. Area One detectives were investigating.