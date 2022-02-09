CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman has been charged with vandalizing a memorial to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French last August.
Illinois State Police announced Wednesday that Anna Kochakian, 26, has been charged with criminal damage to property for defacement of a police memorial – a Class 4 felony.
Video surfaced on social media showing someone vandalizing a memorial to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7 of last year.
Videos on Twitter, which were posted to a page that has since been deleted, show someone attempting to knock over a memorial inside the Thompson Center with a “Back The Blue” wreath and photo of Officer French.
When the attempt to knock over the memorial was unsuccessful, the person filming grabbed the photo of French from the stand and balled it up while walking away.

— 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 21, 2021
The footage was posted on Twitter just a day after Officer French was laid to rest.
On Wednesday, after a complete investigation, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Kochakian.
State police noted that when Kochakian was arrested by Chicago Police, officers used the handcuffs that belonged to Officer Carlos Yanez, who was shot and wounded in the same incident in which French was killed.
Kochakian is due for a bond hearing on Thursday.