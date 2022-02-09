CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers this evening, then a chance for lingering snow flurries overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.
For Thursday, a few flurries are possible in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler around 30 degrees.
Snow chances increase by late Thursday evening and continue through the early morning hours of Friday. Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation is possible.
A rain and snow mix is in the forecast for the late morning hours on Friday, then lingering light rain into the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.
Turning much colder Friday night as a strong cold front moves into the area. Highs this weekend will be in the low 20s.
TONIGHT: Scattered light snow showers this evening, then flurries possible after midnight. Low 24°
THURSDAY: Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High 30°
FRIDAY: Snow showers in the early morning, then a chance for rain in the late morning and early afternoon. High 40°