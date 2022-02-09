CHICAGO (AP) — David Jones had the first triple-double in program history with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lift DePaul to an 82-74 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.
Nick Ongenda had 16 points for DePaul (12-10, 3-9 Big East Conference). Courvoisier McCauley added 14 points. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds. DePaul posted a season-high 20 assists.
DePaul was tied when it scored 26 unanswered points — part of a 33-2 run — to lead 75-49 with 4:35 to go.
Kaiden Rice had 24 points for the Hoyas (6-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Aminu Mohammed added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Donald Carey had 12 points.
