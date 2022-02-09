CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears announced Wednesday that they have hired David Walker as their new running backs coach.
Walker, 52, has been a coach for 25 years – seven of them in the NFL. He was running backs coach with the Indianapolis Cots from 2011 until 2014, and with the Detroit Lions from 2016 until 2018.READ MORE: Two Teens Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old In Chicago's Douglas Neighborhood
In college, Walker was a running back who appeared in 44 games over four seasons at Syracuse from 1989 until 1992. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 1993 and spent part of his rookie season on the Miami practice squad, but did not appear in a regular-season game, the Bears said.
He began his coaching career in 1994 at Carol City Senior High School in Miami, and then returned to Syracuse to work as running backs coach from 1995 until 2004.
The Bears noted in a news release that since he was named Head Coach Jan. 27, Matt Eberflus has hired all three coordinators and eight position coaches:READ MORE: Man Throws Brick Through Glass Door At Wieners Circle Hot Dog Stand After Being Denied Service For Refusing To Wear Mask
Coordinators:
Luke Getsy (offense)
Alan Williams (defense)
Richard Hightower (special teams)
Position coaches:
Andrew Janocko (quarterbacks)
David Walker (running backs)
Tyke Tolbert (receivers/passing game coordinator)
Jim Dray (tight ends)
Chris Morgan (offensive line)
Travis Smith (defensive line)
Dave Borgonzi (linebackers)
James Rowe (defensive backs)
Assistant position coaches:
Austin King (offensive line)
Tim Zetts (tight ends)
David Overstreet II (defensive backs)
Quality control coaches:
Omar Young (offense)