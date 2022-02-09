DeRozan, Vucevic Lead Bulls Past Struggling HornetsDeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, on Wednesday night.

David Walker Hired As Bears Running Backs Coach; All 3 New Coordinators, 8 Position Coaches Now In PlaceThe Bears announced Wednesday that they have hired David Walker as their new running backs coach.

UIC Flames Winter, Spring Sports Teams Banned From Conference Championships After Violating Horizon League's BylawsIn response the horizon league went straight to its rule book, citing conference bylaw 2.5.3.3, the flames lose the privilege to participate in league championships.

Northwestern Outlasts Short-Handed Indiana For WinBoo Buie had 16 points and Chase Audige scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Northwestern beat short-handed Indiana on Tuesday night for the Wildcats' third straight win.

Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped As Illini Fall To PurdueEric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a game-changing run to start the second half and Ivey scored 26 points, 22 coming after he got angry, to help the Purdue Boilermakers run away from No. 13 Illinois.

Bulls Updates: Dosunmu Out With Concussion, LaVine Hopes For Win At Last In All-Star 3-Point ContestThe Bulls will not have Ayo Dosunmu on the court Wednesday as they take on Charlotte.