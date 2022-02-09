GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) —A large agave plant at the Garfield Park conservatory is still reaching for the sky!

CBS 2 first showed “Guien” to you last month. It’s the only time in its life that the plant will bloom. That bloom sets off the plant’s slow death. In the wild in southern Mexico, bats, bees and birds eat the plant’s nectar. It apparently doesn’t taste too bad.

Back in 2019, another tall agave grew to 38 feet and went through the conservatory roof.

