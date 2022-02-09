CHICAGO (CBS) —A large agave plant at the Garfield Park conservatory is still reaching for the sky!
CBS 2 first showed “Guien” to you last month. It’s the only time in its life that the plant will bloom. That bloom sets off the plant’s slow death. In the wild in southern Mexico, bats, bees and birds eat the plant’s nectar. It apparently doesn’t taste too bad.
Back in 2019, another tall agave grew to 38 feet and went through the conservatory roof.
Epic news on Guien: She flowerin'! Last Tuesday on 1/25/22 she began the flowering process which starts at the bottom & proceeds slowly to the top of the quiote (flowering stalk). On Tuesday 2/1/22 she measured 20 ft 1 in! She is flowering w/beauty this Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/IaWcdd4SO1
— Garfield Park Conservatory (@gpconservatory) February 2, 2022