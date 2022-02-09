PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves defeated Loyola Chicago 68-61 on Wednesday night.
Mikey Howell and Zek Montgomery added 12 points apiece for the Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC). Ville Tahvanainen and Terry Roberts chipped in 11 points each.READ MORE: Parents Say Disabled Teenage Son Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, And They Say CPS Tried To Cover It Up And Has Blamed Victim
Braden Norris had 14 points for the Ramblers (18-5, 9-3). Lucas Williamson added 13 points and six assists. Chris Knight had 12 points and three blocks.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Chances Return, Light Accumulation Possible Through Friday
The Braves leveled the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola Chicago defeated Bradley 78-71 on Jan. 8.MORE NEWS: Two Teens Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old In Chicago's Douglas Neighborhood; Police Say One Suspect Was On Electronic Monitoring
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)