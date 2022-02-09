Parents Say Disabled Teenage Son Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, And They Say CPS Tried To Cover It Up And Has Blamed VictimA mother and father say their 15-year-old developmentally disabled son was raped in a school bathroom – and they say the Chicago Public Schools refused to say it happened, and also blamed their child.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Chances Return, Light Accumulation Possible Through FridayScattered light snow showers this evening, then a chance for lingering snow flurries overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Two Teens Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old In Chicago's Douglas Neighborhood; Police Say One Suspect Was On Electronic Monitoring"No family, no block, no community in the city of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs."

Some Restaurant Owners Say End To Mask Mandate Will Help Business, But Some Parents Wonder Why It Doesn't Apply To SchoolsWith Illinois' mask mandate set to end, some restaurant owners said Wednesday night that anything that resembles normalcy is going to help business. But parents are left questioning why their kids will still have to mask up.