CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a shootout in Park Manor Wednesday night.
At 8 p.m., the man – described as being in his 20s – and the 22-year-old woman were at a gas station in the 100 block of East 71st Street when an unspecified number of assailants came up and exchanged gunfire with the male victim, police said.
The man was shot, and the woman was also struck by gunfire as she stood nearby.
The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the calf, police said.
No one was in custody late Wednesday, and detectives were investigating.