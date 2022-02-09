CHICAGO (CBS)– The state’s indoor mask mandate may soon be changing. Governor JB Pritzker could unveil a new plan Wednesday afternoon.
This comes as Pritzker fights to keep mask mandates in schools where he said "thousands interacting in a school in a single day.
Pritzker has said he will follow the hospitalizations rates and added that he is pleased to see where things are headed.
Masks will be optional starting Thursday for Archdiocesan schools in Lake and suburban Cook counties.
Greg Richmond, superintendent of schools said, “we have determined that coronavirus cases in our communities and in our schools are now low enough to make masks optional in our schools.”
Wednesday morning, there's another protest planned against wearing masks in the classroom after last week's court ruling.
Some students at Mundelein High School plan to speak up too because they want the option to not wear a mask.
Students received a text blast from their peers yesterday.
It says in part, “It is now our time to show Mundelein we are serious about this topic and are done wearing our masks. We ask that students who are serious about this topic, gather in front of the school. We will then walk in with no masks on.”
Fights continued at Illinois schools over COVID-19 mask rules Tuesday – the second school day after a downstate judge issued an order halting the statewide mask mandate.
At a rally outside an Algonquin District 300 school board meeting Tuesday, some parents wore their emotions on their signs – making it clear they are done with mask mandates inside the classroom.
Pritzker’s update is expected at 2p.m.