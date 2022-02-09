By Sabrina Franza

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Both the COVID-19 mask and vaccine card requirement for businesses statewide will be lifted by Feb. 28 if the numbers continue to trend down – but this does not apply for schools.

As CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported, the Archdiocese of Chicago is moving ahead with lifting the mask mandate at one school in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

The archdiocese is lifting the mandate in suburban Cook County schools – including Queen of Martyrs – where just a day ago, the principal was put on administrative leave for for making masks optional. Masks are optional Thursday if you go to Catholic school at Queen of Martyrs, and most other Catholic schools in suburban Cook County and in Lake County.

“I think it’s sad that my two little kids my three and-year-old have never seen their teacher;s faces,” said parent Michelle Nutile.

A letter from the archdiocese explained it is not accountable Gov. JB Pritzker’s plans, nor are they included in any recent mask-wearing litigation. Masks are still required in the city of Chicago, in Evanston, and in Oak Park – and they are at Queen of Martyrs too, at least until Thursday.

But that didn’t stop the principal from trying to make them optional Tuesday.

“No one else is able to do it. because they were too scared. But he did it and I respect him for that,” said parent Rocco Guerra.

Principal “Doc” Mathius sent a letter to parents this week regarding his decision.

“I would prefer without a mask. I mean it’s not my choice. It’s not the way the rules are set up.”

Now the principal is on administrative leave. In solidarity with the principal, some parents sent their kids to school mask-less.

“If she did get in trouble at school, then she wouldn’t get in trouble at home, and that mom and dad would take care of it,” said Nutile.

Nutile, whose daughter did not wear a mask today, is back at school after hours because.

“So she went in with her mask on she walked upstairs and she came back down crying,” she said.

She said he daughter was denied instruction.

“They wont give her the help that she needs unless she has her mask up and that’s not right,” said Nutile.

Principal Mathius told CBS 2 it’s been radio-silence from the archdiocese. But not at his school, where protests before and after schools call for getting “Doc” reinstated.

“He said that it was fine to like, – it’s optional now. It’s fine,” one youngster said, “and I don’t think you should’ve been laid (off) for that.”

Parents said they’re hosting another larger rally to push for the principal return. The rally is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. The archdiocese wouldn’t comment on the principal’s case or whether a student was denied instruction.