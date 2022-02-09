GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Federal Trade Commission is taking action in federal court against a Florida-based group accused of calling  hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide.

The FTC alleges the Florida company calls to pitch  expensive “extended automobile warranties” using deceptive telemarketing tactics.

According to the complaint filed, the company duped consumers out of more than $6 million over the last four years, while pretending to be pretending to represent their dealer or car manufacturer.

