CHICAGO (CBS)– The Federal Trade Commission is taking action in federal court against a Florida-based group accused of calling hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide.
The FTC alleges the Florida company calls to pitch expensive “extended automobile warranties” using deceptive telemarketing tactics.
According to the complaint filed, the company duped consumers out of more than $6 million over the last four years, while pretending to be pretending to represent their dealer or car manufacturer.