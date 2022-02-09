CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police confirm a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Michael Brown.

Michael Brown was killed when he was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side. Police said the 15-year-old was walking in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when someone walked up to him and started shooting.

According to CPD Superintendent David Brown, a 16-year-old is charged with one count of first degree murder, vehicular hijacking and aggravated firearm. A 15-year-old was charged with a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle. The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The boy was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Police said the teens were arrested Tuesday February 8 at 3:43 p.m. “The 15-year-old juvenile was identified as the offender who, less than 30 minutes earlier, shot and killed a 15-year-old male in the 3300 block of South Prairie.”

CPD said he was also charged “in connection to an aggravated vehicular hijacking that occurred at 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Kildare.” Authorities said the teens were inside a stolen vehicle when they were stopped in traffic.

“Based on the investigation it was determined the victim was walking down the street and the individual gets out of his vehicle. We know now a 16-year-old and fires multiple times, killing the victim for 15 years,” Brown said, adding that he was disturbed that the victim was so young.

“(We’re) losing too many young people and it’s really sad. There’s another family, another neighborhood another community left to pick up the pieces after living their worst nightmare,” Brown said. “No family, no block, no community in the city of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs.I have to say from the 15-year-old who was gunned down to the 16-year-old who so carelessly took his life this is a tragedy. There are too many incidents like this.”

Brown said the 15-year-old was in fact targeted. The teens will appear in bond court on Thursday.