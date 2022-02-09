CHICAGO (CBS) — A customer threw a brick through the glass door at the Wieners Circle hot dog stand in Lincoln Park Wednesday night after being refused service because he wouldn’t wear a mask.
The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. at the iconic hot dog stand at 2622 N. Clark St.
Police said staffers asked a man to put on a mask when he came into the Wieners Circle and attempted to order food. He refused to do so, and so he was refused service, the hot dog stand said.
He got angry and first opened the door and tried to throw snow at a Wieners Circle staffer.
Afterward, the suspect drove off and threw an object at the front door that caused the glass to break. The Wieners Circle said it was a brick.
The hot dog stand said it plans to release surveillance video of the incident.

We refused service to a customer who wouldn’t put on a mask and they threw a brick through our window. Security Video to follow later in case anyone can identify the asshole. #protectthewienerscircle pic.twitter.com/kEJ01nZPHU
— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022
No one was in custody late Wednesday.