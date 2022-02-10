New Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Says He'll Take Quarterback-Centric Approach Like He Did With PackersIf you were wondering what type of offense Luke Getsy will be cooking up for his first run as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Bears, he is looking to do something similar to what he had in Green Bay.

NBA Trade Deadline Comes And Goes With No Involvement From BullsThe NBA trade deadline came and went, and while deals got done, none of them involved the Bulls.

Ari Sushinski Becomes First Black Girl Ever To Make A Boys' Varsity Hockey Team In EvanstonThis season, Ari Sushinski became the first girl to make an Evanston boys’ varsity team since the mid-1990s – and the first Black girl to ever do so.

DeBrincat Has Goal, 2 Assists As Blackhawks Beat Edmonton OilersAlex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks got off to fast start and beat the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

DeRozan, Vucevic Lead Bulls Past Struggling HornetsDeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, on Wednesday night.

David Jones' Program-First Triple-Double Carries DePaul To Win Over GeorgetownDavid Jones had the first triple-double in program history with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lift DePaul to a win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.