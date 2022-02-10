CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing a teen in Woodlawn this week.
Sir Mario Ford is accused in the Tuesday shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy Monday in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue. He is charged with first-degree murder.
The boy was shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday. Crews rushed the boy to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but he did not survive.
This incident happened less than an hour after Michael Brown, 15, was shot and killed in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue in the Douglas community. The Cook County State's Attorney's office said in that case, Anthony Brown, 16 – who is now charged as an adult – carjacked a Lyft driver on the city's West Side and then drove miles before coming upon Michael and shooting and killing him.
Anthony Brown was on electronic monitoring at the time of the incident, in connection with an earlier carjacking, authorities said.