CHICAGO (CBS) — If you were wondering what type of offense Luke Getsy will be cooking up for his first run as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Bears, he is looking to do something similar to what he had in Green Bay.

He plans to make it quarterback-centric.

Since Justin Fields is coming off his rookie season, the Bears could use the same type of success to which Getsy has become accustomed.

“The systems that I’ve been a part of – and specifically these last three years too – these are quarterback-driven systems, right? So everything is about tapping into that position and building the offense around it. When you have somebody that is a Hall of Fame-type player, you’re tapping into some really good things, right?” Getsy said. “And so it’s going to be the same thing here – you know, we’re going to build this thing around this quarterback position.”

Getsy, 37, has 15 years of coaching experience – seven of those spent in the NFL with the Packers from 2014 to 2017. He also served as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Mississippi State for a short time in 2018 but would return to the Packers in 2019 and stay for the last three seasons.

Now with the Bears, Getsy said a tough thing has been getting his kids to switch their allegiance over from the Packers. But he said his 4-year-old has already been converted and is now a Bears fan.