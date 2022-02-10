CHICAGO (CBS)– A few morning flurries are passing through.
Thursday’s temperatures will be colder, with highs near 32 degrees.
Thursday's temperatures will be colder, with highs near 32 degrees.
Brisk morning with wind chill values in the 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BDWiIoLQqY
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 10, 2022
Some afternoon sunshine with afternoon highs near freezing is ahead.
Some afternoon sunshine with afternoon highs near freezing is ahead.

There's a chance of snow overnight, only minor accumulations expected especially farther north.
By Friday morning, wet snow starts mixing in and transitions to rain by the morning rush.
Highs reach the 40s in the morning and fall in the afternoon. There could be a few passing showers or light flurries later in the day.
Cold and quiet weekend in the 20s for Saturday and Sunday.