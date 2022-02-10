CHICAGO (CBS) — Numerous snow showers will increase late Thursday evening and continue through the early morning hours of Friday.
Wind gusts Thursday night will be as strong as 30 to 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible near the lake. Overnight temperatures will increase by Friday sunrise into the mid to upper 30s.
A rain and snow mix is possible for the Friday morning commute. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.
Highs on Saturday will be in the upper teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
For Sunday, a few snow flurries in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 20s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with a 100% chance for snow showers in the late evening. Low 30°
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of a rain and snow mix. High: 42°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 20°