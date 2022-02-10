CHICAGO (CBS) – Black culture is the world’s culture. That’s just one of the messages today from the coalition of Black House Museums.
The group wants people to use black history month to support the Chicago museums preserving African American stories — celebrating influential Chicagoans and sharing history.
That includes places like the Pullman Porter Museum, the Emmett Till House Museum, and the Muddy Waters Original Jam Out Museum.
"We're so creative and so ingenious. our pain and suffering has produced inventions and the culture that the world follows," said a representative from the coalition.
The group is hoping to produce a Chicago Black House Museum bike tour this spring.