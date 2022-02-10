CHICAGO (CBS) — If you think it’s bad at restaurants, schools are even worse.

Parents on both sides of the masking issue are creating chaos for educators and administrators. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports a lawsuit is creating more trouble for fatigued teachers.

This week, a southern Illinois judge ruled to temporarily stop the states mask mandate from being enforced, creating a mask optional rule for some schools. Now educators said with all of the confusion, it’s students who are caught in the middle.

From Bridgeview to Algonquin, the mask debate was heard loud and clear this week. Now, moving from outside schools to inside the classroom for teachers.

“Everybody held their breath last weekend all across the state trying to figure out what’s going to happen.”

Pankaj Sharma, a history teacher at Niles North High School in Skokie, and also a teachers union president, said it’s masks “on” for his students. For now.

“There have been a few districts which have abruptly shifted. Literally overnight,” he said. “In our district, we have theatre schools where teachers are calling, saying I have kids who are in tears; elementary school kids.”

In the Highwood-Highland Park area, Superintendent for Northshore District 112 Dr. Michael Lubelfeld is grateful he hasn’t seen a parent protest in his district since October of 2020, but said parents are looking to him to navigate this evolving legal and scientific battle.

“I’m neither a lawyer nor an epidemiologist,” Lubelfeld said, adding that he’s had to become both over the past week. His district is not named in the lawsuit, so he’s asking students to continue to mask up, though he said some parents aren’t happy with his choice.

“They need to hear a plan and until they hear that, they’re frustrated,” Lubelfeld said. “We do have to get to the other side. I think society is telling us that.”

As to when we will see that other side, for both of these districts, March 5 is when the governor’s executive order on masks officially expires. unless that is renewed, that is when legally the mandate could be lifted.