CHICAGO (CBS)– A passenger attacked a CTA bus driver Wednesday night in Noble Square.
The driver told the woman she dropped some items on the floor of the bus.READ MORE: Parents Say Teenage Son With A Disability Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, Allege CPS Coverup
Police said the woman became irate and tried to reach around the glass guard and grab the driver while he was driving. He stopped the bus around Chicago Avenue and Noble Street and tried to push her hands away.READ MORE: Angry Man Refuses To Wear Mask At Wieners Circle, And It's On Tape
Then, the woman then bit the driver’s arm.
He’s in good condition Friday morning.MORE NEWS: Security Guard Shoots Armed Man During Argument At Gas Station
Police arrested the woman and charges are pending.