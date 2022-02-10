CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed on board a Red Line train late Thursday morning at a CTA station on the Near North Side.
Police said a 43-year-old woman was on a Red Line train at the Chicago/State station around 11:50 a.m., when she got into an argument with another female passenger, who pulled out an "unknown cutting instrument" and stabbed her in the upper chest and upper arm.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
Area Three detectives were investigating.