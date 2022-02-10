CLEVELAND (AP) — Damaria Franklin had 19 points and Kevin Johnson hit the game winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on his birthday as UIC edged past league-leading Cleveland State 76-75 on Thursday night.
Johnson almost lost the ball before regaining possession, driving right to the foul line and stepping back to swish the winner.READ MORE: Gun Charges Issued In West Side Shootout Over Which Mayor Lightfoot, State's Attorney Foxx Clashed Publicly In October
Johnson and Jace Carter added 16 points each for the Flames (9-13, 5-8 Horizon League). Carter also had seven rebounds. Jamie Ahale had 11 points for UIC.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Showers Increase Thursday Evening
D’Moi Hodge tied a season high with 31 points and had six rebounds for the Vikings (16-6, 12-3). Torrey Patton added 24 points. Yahel Hill had 13 points.MORE NEWS: Jermaine Myles Died 7 Years After Being Shot, And His Parents Want Murder Charges Against The Man Convicted Of Shooting Him
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)