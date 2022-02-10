CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning on Interstate 57, near the Dan Ryan Expressway and Bishop Ford Freeway interchange.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a shooting around 6:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted Street, not far from the north end of the expressway, where it merges with the Dan Ryan and Bishop Ford.
One person was injured, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down shortly before 8 a.m. while troopers searched for evidence. All lanes reopened by 8:12 a.m.
No further information on the shooting was immediately available.
Illinois State Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call them at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.