CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a man tied to an armed robbery in Wisconsin after a freight train hit a stolen vehicle in Unincorporated Zion Thursday.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired during an armed robbery at a store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin just after midnight. Officials said the two suspects fled in the store clerk's vehicle.
Police confirmed the same stolen vehicle was hit by a freight train between Route 173 and 9th Street in Unincorporated Zion just before 4 a.m. The car was not at a railroad crossing and was pushed by the train for about a mile, police said. Nobody was inside the car.
One of the suspects was taken into custody.
Police are searching for the second suspect who may be armed, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Do not approach the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.