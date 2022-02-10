CHICAGO (CBS) — Hinsdale native Brian Allen will be suiting up at center for his second Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday – but this will be his first as a starter.
Allen returned from a knee injury to start all 19 games this season, and he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.
Allen and his two brothers all played center at Michigan State – which has led to interesting questions for his parents.
"Actually, one of the dad's sons was a linebacker, and he said, 'Do you watch the snap clock on every play?' and I said, 'Yes, because if he screws something up, our guy's the idiot,'" said his father, John Allen.
“A lot of times I see the clocking ticking down and I’m like: ‘Snap the ball! Snap the ball!’” said Brian Allen’s mother, Leslie Allen.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn asked the Allens what it is like to have their son playing in the Super Bowl.
"A little nerve-wracking," said John Allen. "I'm a pessimist, so I'm always worried. She's a little more optimistic."
“I’m excited,” said Leslie Allen. “We’re excited.”