CHICAGO (CBS) — A security guard at a McDonald’s restaurant on the Near North Side was injured Thursday morning when a customer attacked him after being asked to show his vaccine card.
Police said a male customer was eating inside the McDonald's at 10 E. Chicago Ave. around 9:15 a.m., when a uniformed security officer asked him to show his proof of COVID vaccination.
The customer refused, and began hitting the security guard, a 47-year-old man, and fled the scene.
Police located the man and took him into custody a short time later.
Charges were pending Thursday afternoon.