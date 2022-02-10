GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — You can appreciate the beauty of Legos with a new exhibit.

The Art of the Brick exhibit is now open at the Museum of Science and Industry.

It’s the world’s largest display of Legos, including over 100 works of art like da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and van Gogh’s “Starry Night” made entirely of the building blocks. Tickets are an extra $14 for adults and $11 for kids.

