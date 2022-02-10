CHICAGO (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline came and went, and while deals got done, none of them involved the Bulls.
Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas said the players he’s homing in on are his own – once the roster he assembled in the offseason is actually whole.READ MORE: Teen On Electronic Monitoring Carjacked Lyft SUV At Gunpoint, Drove Miles To Shoot, Kill 15-Year-Old Michael Brown, Prosecutors Say
“We wanted to see what we looked like when we’re all healthy, and I think, you know, the sample size shows that we’re pretty good. We were pretty busy last trade deadline. We were pretty busy this summer. So we made a lot of changes,” Karnišovas said. “Once we can get you know, Lonzo (Ball), Alex (Caruso), Patrick (Williams), and Derrick (Jones Jr.) back, I think we’re very competitive.”READ MORE: One Person Dead After Vehicle Is Hit By Amtrak Train Near Deerfield Station
The biggest trade on deadline day has Ben Simmons in a new home with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Those two switched spots as Joel Embiid will now play with Harden after the Sixers lost the disgruntled Simmons.MORE NEWS: Serial Home Repair Scammer Ed Kavanaugh Gets 7 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea
The Sixers are one of five teams within 2.5 games in the East, while the Nets have lost nine in a row.