GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Beverly, Chicago Summer, ice cream, landmark, Rainbow Cone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Longer days and warmer nights must be on the horizon, because Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream store in Beverly is reopening Thursday for the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Firefighters Battling Blaze At Love's Travel Stop, Denny's Restaurant In Gary, Indiana

 

READ MORE: Armed Robbery Suspect In Custody After Freight Train Hits Stolen Vehicle In Unincorporated Zion

The Chicago tradition dates way back to 1926, and the local favorite has been stacking the same five favors it does today – orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.

MORE NEWS: Museum Of Science And Industry's 'Art Of The Brick' Showcases Legos Shaping Famous Works Of Art

And just so we’re clear, these aren’t scoops; they’re slices!

CBS 2 Chicago Staff