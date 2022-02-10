CHICAGO (CBS) — Longer days and warmer nights must be on the horizon, because Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream store in Beverly is reopening Thursday for the 2022 season.
The Chicago tradition dates way back to 1926, and the local favorite has been stacking the same five favors it does today – orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.
And just so we’re clear, these aren’t scoops; they’re slices!