CHICAGO (CBS) — When we’re stressed, in a mood, or need a pick-me-up, so many of us turn to our favorite music – and it helps, no matter our age.

It’s especially the case lately since we’re all trying to find a slice of happiness as the pandemic COVID-19 continues. One alt-rock band made up of pre-teens and older found their particular slice of happiness on stage.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra met them on Friday at School of Rock Chicago West, at 1913 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town. What she came across was one part rehearsal, one part therapy, and 100 percent cooler than most of us will ever be.

The band told us about it, starting with 11-year-old vocalist Kimber Kurtz.

“Music has really been a part of me for my entire life,” Kimber said. “A year ago, I wouldn’t be able to think, ‘Oh, I’m performing on a stage.’ And now I’m here.”

Kimber is one of the newest members of School of Rock Chicago West’s alt-rock group, backed up by 15-year-old Carina Bilton on bass. She is not shy about how important her role is.

“Without me, most of the time the entire band would kind of go kaput,” Carina said.

Tambourine-toting Grey Lewis is 12.

“It’s helped me through lots of things,” Grey said. “I love music.”

You can almost forget all those things they’ve had to go through when you see them on stage. They played their latest gig at Reggies Chicago rock club, 2105 S. State St.

But these are still kids surviving a pandemic – filled with unknowns and new rules, and often isolation. Each of them say the band is what keeps them going.

“It’s definitely a release,” said Carina.

“After sitting in a mask all day, I can, like, go and I can sing,” Grey added. “I know I still have to wear a mask, but I enjoy doing it, instead of sitting there and reading out equations.”

“School of rock is just a place to let it all out,” said Kimber.

Like so many things at the start of the pandemic, School of Rock went virtual. They lost some students because of it. But once things started opening up, more and parents knew their kids needed an outlet – and attendance came roaring back.

“Parents were really looking for connections for their kids,” said School of Rock Chicago West owner Charles Stevenson.

Stevenson said their numbers keep growing as families look for programs that build confidence. And it’s working – creating a community that now feels more like it did pre-pandemic.

“The kids aren’t hesitant with each other. They’re not afraid to interact in deeper ways and do projects that take a longer time,” Stevenson said, “and so I think the good news is that they feel like they’re kind of back to where they were.”

You can see the impact in every performance, from each band.

“There’s so many positive things I could say about it,” said Kimber.

But they let their music do most of the talking.

If you liked what you heard in the video that goes with this story, you can check out the group at School of Rock West’s next performance this spring.