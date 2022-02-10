CHICAGO (CBS) – There’s a new concert venue and it’s currently booking artists for their upcoming outdoor summer concert series.
The Salt Shed is a venue we've been watching the transformation happening at the old Morton salt warehouse on Elston.
The venue promises to be a unique indoor, outdoor epicenter of the arts.
The Salt Shed will host Fleet Foxes, Lake Street Dive, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell, Mount Joy, and many more starting in August.
Tickets go on sale next week.