NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed Thursday evening when a car got hit by an Amtrak train in the northern suburbs.
Northbrook fire Chief Andy Carlson said a vehicle was struck by a southbound train near the Deerfield station and dragged south near the Edens Spur.
One person was confirmed dead in the vehicle, Carlson said.
Metra Milwaukee District North line trains were halted following the accident.
