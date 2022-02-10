GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:auction, Illinois, Louis Vuitton, Nike Air Force, Rockford, Sotheby's, Virgil Abloh

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rockford-born Virgil Abloh may be gone, but his timeless designs will clearly continue to be influential.

Two hundred pairs of these sneakers he designed sold for more than $25 million at auction last night. The original estimate was just $3 million. They are special edition Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force One shoes created for the spring-summer 2022 collection.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson said the sale was a “record auction total” for fashion. Abloh passed away in November after battling cancer for two years. Proceeds of the sale will go to Abloh’s scholarship fund.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff