CHICAGO (CBS) — Rockford-born Virgil Abloh may be gone, but his timeless designs will clearly continue to be influential.
Two hundred pairs of these sneakers he designed sold for more than $25 million at auction last night. The original estimate was just $3 million. They are special edition Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force One shoes created for the spring-summer 2022 collection.
A Sotheby’s spokesperson said the sale was a “record auction total” for fashion. Abloh passed away in November after battling cancer for two years. Proceeds of the sale will go to Abloh’s scholarship fund.
200 exclusive @LouisVuitton and @Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers by Virgil Abloh sold today for a total of $25.3 million in a record-breaking auction benefiting Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund. #LVandNike pic.twitter.com/HUEAr12o4m
— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) February 9, 2022