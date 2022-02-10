CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was refused service at the Wieners Circle because he wasn’t wearing a mask, then threatened the restaurant staff and threw a brick through the front door, according to the hot dog stand’s Twitter account.
It was all captured on security camera footage.
The man is seen standing inside the restaurant, and he begins to yell at the staff behind the counter.
At one point, he walks out the door and grabs what appears to be snow just outside the front door and throws it at the staff.
Video of the Brick thrower below. License plate pic in thread pic.twitter.com/C0mJGRiztY
— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022
Later he returned and, the restaurant says, threw a brick at the door.
Nobody was injured and there have been no arrests.
The City of Chicago requires masks to be worn indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.