Ari Sushinski Becomes First Black Girl Ever To Make A Boys' Varsity Hockey Team In EvanstonThis season, Ari Sushinski became the first girl to make an Evanston boys’ varsity team since the mid-1990s – and the first Black girl to ever do so.

DeBrincat Has Goal, 2 Assists As Blackhawks Beat Edmonton OilersAlex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks got off to fast start and beat the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

DeRozan, Vucevic Lead Bulls Past Struggling HornetsDeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, on Wednesday night.

David Jones' Program-First Triple-Double Carries DePaul To Win Over GeorgetownDavid Jones had the first triple-double in program history with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lift DePaul to a win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

14 For Norris And 13 For Williamson, But Loyola Falls Short To BradleyMalevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves defeated Loyola on Wednesday night.

David Walker Hired As Bears Running Backs Coach; All 3 New Coordinators, 8 Position Coaches Now In PlaceThe Bears announced Wednesday that they have hired David Walker as their new running backs coach.