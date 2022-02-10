CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Rogers Park building has been torn down after authorities conducted a raid there this week.
On Tuesday, Chicago Police and federal agents raided the business at 6948 N. Western Ave., just south of Lunt Avenue.
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the raid followed several months of complaints about prostitution and drugs.
The building has now been demolished, after published reports said it was deemed structurally unsound. Late Thursday, the vacant lot was surrounded by a chain link fence.