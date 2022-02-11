CHICAGO (CBS) — Students who go to Bronzeville Classical Academy will notice a new portrait of a revolutionary Black hero as they head to class.
The school unveiled a new 3D portrait of journalist and civil rights icon Ida B. Wells Friday morning.READ MORE: Thieves Steal Heavy Construction Vehicle In Calumet Heights, Rip Open ATM In Rogers Park
Artist Roger Carter created the piece using toy soldiers to show Wells’ strength to pursue her career as an investigative reporter, educator, and activist.READ MORE: 2022 Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off Saturday At McCormick Place
The portrait will be on display at the school throughout February.MORE NEWS: Family Offering $10,000 Reward To Find Thomas Howe, Antioch Man Missing Since January 22