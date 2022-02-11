CHICAGO (CBS) — A follow-up to a CBS 2 investigation. Apple announced the company is making changes to its popular AirTag device.

Changes designed to prevent stalkers from using the gadgets to track people. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reported on the changes.

There’s a new privacy warning during the setup, reminding users that tracking people without consent is a crime in many parts of the world.

A local non-profit organization says they’re glad Apple is standing up for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“A lot of people don’t realize just how technology is used to track down victims.”

This small device, designed to help you find your keys or wallet or anything else you misplaced, is instead being used by some to track down people.

Executive director for connection for abused women and their children, Stephanie Love-Patterson says she’s not shocked.

“Who knew that Apple created a device to help you find your keys or your glasses or your wallet be one of those devices, but once I first heard the story, then I wasn’t surprised,” she said.

In Apple’s initial update last November, they armed users with a new feature that’s designed to issue an alert if there’s a nearby AirTag tracking their every move.

Now, Apple is adding more privacy features to keep those with malicious intent at bay.

“I think it’s really great that Apple listened and that they heard the concerns of individuals, particularly those who are victims or survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault,” Patterson said.

Those updates include:

New privacy warnings during AirTag setup

Updated support documentation

Precise finding, which allows the person to use their camera on their phone to see the distance and direction of an unknown AirTag when it is in range

And when you use your phone to find the AirTag, now the notification sound will be louder

Apple said in an announcement “based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many.”

“Still be cautious. Still know that it’s possible to still use these devices and other devices,” Patterson said.

If you feel your safety is at risk, Apple has added links to their website, such as the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the National Center for Victims of Crime, to their unwanted tracking support article if you feel your safety is at risk.